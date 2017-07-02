It is crazy to drive expensive cars if you don’t own a land – Apostle Suleman [VIDEO]

Fiery preacher and founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has stated that it is totally wrong and crazy for anyone to cruise around in expensive vehicles while living in a rented apartment. Speaking during a Sunday service in his church, Suleman wondered why “black men” live to create impression. His words: “There are […]

