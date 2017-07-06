It is either Biafra or death – Nnamdi Kanu insists [VIDEO]

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said nothing can ever make him change his mind about the struggle for an independent state of Biafra. According to him, it is either “Biafra or death.” Kanu stated this in Umuahia during an interview with Kadaria Ahmed of ‘THE CORE’ – a […]

