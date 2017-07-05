Pages Navigation Menu

Italy calls on other EU nations to accept migrants rescued from sea

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Marco Minniti, Italy’s Interior Minister, has said that Italy should not be the only country in the European Union to accept migrants rescued from the central Mediterranean Sea. The minister made the statement on Wednesday in Rome following reports that there was no progress in the meeting on migration he had with his French and…

Comments

