ITF to remove non-technical students from SIWES

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Dr. Sam Egwu has directed the management of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to verify and disqualify all non-technical undergraduate candidates from the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) for better performances and transparency.

Speaking at the Stakeholders Meeting on Expanded Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), in Abuja, Egwu felt it is one of the ways to reduce its overhead cost, as a lot the students who enrolled into the SIWES over the years have no business coming into the scheme.

“If this is done, the approved budget of N1.2 billion will be relatively sufficient to run the scheme in 2017,” he argued. Director-General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari identified insufficient funding and increased enrollment as two key challenges confronting the agency.

Meanwhile, Over 700 teachers of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Federal Capital Territory Chapter, stormed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Secretariat protesting and demanding to be left out of those agitating for local government autonomy.

Chairman, NUT-FCT Chapter, Comrade Knabayi Stephen, on behalf of the protesting teachers, said the decision to be left out of the local government autonomy agitation was taken by the National Executive of the NUT.

