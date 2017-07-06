‘It’s like Senator Adeleke’s death has made Davido’s father run mad’ – Osun state governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said Dr. Deji Adeleke may have gone mad because of the death of his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Aregbesola said this in Ede on Wednesday at the campaign of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District by-election holding on Saturday. Punch […]

