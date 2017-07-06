It’s Not Every Day You Accidentally Kiteboard Over A Humpback Whale [Video]

I have no time for people who canoe and kayak right up to whales – leave them be, they don’t need to be harassed.

In defence of kiteboarder Andrei Grigoriev, I don’t think he had a clue what was coming his way when out for a ride off Crissy Field Beach in California.

The 36-year-old said he had never even seen a whale before the chance encounter, reports NZ Herald:

Explaining the situation, Andrei said: “I was going straight out from the beach when something touched my board from below. “For another 15 second I had a feeling there was something around me, until the whale jumped out of the water right in front of me. “The scene was completely accidental.”

See your yourself:

I’m going to believe the guy.

Quite a first sighting, right?

