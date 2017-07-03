Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘It’s not my duty to name my successor,’ says Mugabe – News24

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'It's not my duty to name my successor,' says Mugabe
News24
Three brothers from Zimbabwe make shoes – mostly by hand – from off-cut leather and used tyres. Grace Mugabe makes 'emergency' trip to secure SA home for sons · 'Broke' Mugabe govt 'buys 300 top of the range cars' for military bosses – report · 'Go and …
Tshinga Dube earns war vets faction's wrathNewsDay
War vets meeting disrupted: As Chimene faction passes no confidence vote against Tshinga DubeChronicle
Tshinga Dube: Courage of one's convictionsThe Zimbabwe Mail

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.