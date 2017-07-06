Pages Navigation Menu

It’s Official! Lacazette becomes Arsenal’s new Club Record Signing

Arsenal has completed the signing of France striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a new club record £46.5m on a five-year deal according to BBC Sports. The deal sees him surpass Mesut Ozil who was signed for a then club record £42.4m in 2013. Lacazette said he was tempted to play for Arsenal because they play […]

