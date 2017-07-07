It’s over for Jawbone — the company reportedly begins liquidation process

Jawbone, the fitness tracker and speaker manufacturer once valued at $3 billion has begun liquidation proceedings. Jawbone’s co-founder and CEO Hosain Rahman has begun a new venture called Jawbone Health Hub.

The post It’s over for Jawbone — the company reportedly begins liquidation process appeared first on Digital Trends.

