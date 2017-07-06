It’s shameful Adeleke’s brothers use his death to manipulate Ede people- -Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Wednesday expressed regrets that the family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has been using the unfortunate incident of his death to manipulate the minds of the people of the Ede ancient city. Aregbesola said it is sad that since the death of the former governor of Osun in April, many lies and fabrications have emanated from the family and few of his loyalists. Among the lies being peddled against him and his government include the fact that the younger brother of the politician, Dr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

