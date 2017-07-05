ITTF Africa Cup:Quadri Edges Egypt’s Assay, Qualifies For ITTF World Cup – AppsforPCdaily
ITTF Africa Cup:Quadri Edges Egypt's Assay, Qualifies For ITTF World Cup
Nigeria's Quadri Aruna and Egypt's Dina Meshref have secured their places at this year's International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cups after winning the respective men's and women's singles events at the African Cup in Moroccan city Agadir.
