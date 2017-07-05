Pages Navigation Menu

ITTF Africa Cup:Quadri Edges Egypt’s Assay, Qualifies For ITTF World Cup – AppsforPCdaily

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ITTF Africa Cup:Quadri Edges Egypt's Assay, Qualifies For ITTF World Cup
Nigeria's Quadri Aruna and Egypt's Dina Meshref have secured their places at this year's International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cups after winning the respective men's and women's singles events at the African Cup in Moroccan city Agadir.
