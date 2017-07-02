ITTF African Club Championships Fallout: Egypt beats Nigeria to women’s title

Egypt’s Alhy retained their women’s title at the 2017 ITTF African Club Championships after beating Nigeria’s Canaan team 3-1 in the final held in Agadir, Morocco.

The Dina Meshref-led Egyptian side were lucky to have escape with a 3-1 win against the Cross River-State funded Canaan team following the performance of their Romania’s export – Daniela MONTEIRO DODEAN.

It was the Romanian that accounted for two wins against Olufunke Oshonaike and Edem Offiong after Cecilia Akpan had walloped Yousry Helmy 3-0. But a final performance from Meshref salvaged the win for the North African side.

Over 12 clubs from eight countries took part in the three-day championships hosted by the Morocco Table Tennis Federation (MTTF).

Akpan, who used the tournament to return to international scene after two years of absence, was excited beating the Egyptian. “I am happy that my return to international competition went well in Morocco. I played very well for the team and I hope we can have more opportunity to feature in tournament like. I must thank the Cross River State government and the chairman of the Cross River Sports Commission – Orok Duke for making the trip possible for us,” she said.