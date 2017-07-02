ITTF African Club Championships Fallout: Why I played for Egypt’s Ahly – Aruna Quadri

After leading Egypt’s Ahly to retain its title at the 2017 ITTF African Club Championships, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has attributed his decision to feature for the North African team was borne out of the need to source for fund to attend major competitions across the globe.

Quadri who was the only Nigerian male player that featured in the tournament was instrumental to Alhy’s triumph in the final against ENPP of Egypt as well.

“I have realised that if I continue to wait on Nigeria, I will just be losing out and when i was contacted by Alhy, I quickly grabbed the opportunity as it will help me to get some money to attend the remaining World Tours i am hoping to feature this year. Even my employee in Nigeria – Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have not paid my salary in the last two years and even when they registered for the competition, the failed to make it to Morocco,” he said.

“I am a professional and I can decide to take my trade to any club even when my country is not ready to support me. Playing for the Egyptian side was a rare privilege and they treated me very well. I am also happy that I was able to deliver the title for them,” he added.

The Egypt’s Alhy team was made up of the Assar brother – Omar and Khalid, Mohammed El-Beiali and El-Sayed Lashin and they defeated the Ahmed Saled-led ENPP team 3-1 to retain the men’s title.