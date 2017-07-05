ITU WORLD 2017: FG tasks Ministry, NCC on more FDI in broadband sector

By Prince Osuagwu (Hi-Tech Editor)

WHEN the 2017 edition of the annual global International Telecom Union, ITU, World conference opens in South Korea, come September 28, Nigeria, will be telling the world how it plans to deepen the growing broadband segment of the bourgeoning telecom market.

The two people the country expects to deliver this message flawlessly are the Minister of Communications Technology, Adebayo Shittu and his colleague, in the regulatory commission, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Aggregate developments

Danbatta and Shittu have been tasked to aggregate development in all sub sectors of the ICT industry with the hope of using them as a point of reference to how the broadband economy will blossom to attract more foreign direct investments into the sector.

In fact the message is clear: “Nigeria’s participation this year should focus on deepening the growing broadband segment of the market in the country.” And it appears the duo are not making any mistakes in understanding government’s position. As a result, they have put together a high level delegation comprising industry stakeholders, operators, technology advocacy groups and media professionals for the event due to hold in Busan, South Korea, from September 25-28, 2017

The ITU Telecom World 2017 is a global platform for major industry players, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Countries and Organisations to network and share ideas about new developments and technologies that would lead to better connected societies. It is an event for international visibility of innovative information and communications technology products and services, as well as solutions from around the world.

In general terms, it would involve high level debates on the core issues affecting ICT industry, knowledge sharing and working for sustainable development. Although Nigeria has had a very robust telecommunications sector with active connected subscribers in the region of 150million and about 110percent teledensity, the NCC believes that more efforts should be deployed to deepen broadband penetration.

By the National Broadband Plan, NBP (2013 – 2018) the country is expected to attain 30% broadband penetration by 2018, which currently stands at 21%. Nigeria will host an investment forum at ITU Telecom World 2017 with Nigeria as the focus of discussions.

The post ITU WORLD 2017: FG tasks Ministry, NCC on more FDI in broadband sector appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

