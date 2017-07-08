Ivanka Trump under fire after taking seat among world leaders at G20 – The Guardian
The Guardian
Ivanka Trump under fire after taking seat among world leaders at G20
The Guardian
Ivanka Trump also appeared with world leaders at a meeting on women's entrepreneurship. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images. Ivanka Trump. Ivanka Trump under fire after taking seat among world leaders at G20. First family faces criticism and …
Ivanka Trump takes her father's seat at world leaders' table during a G-20 meeting
Trump pledges $50 million to new fund for women entrepreneurs
Ivanka Takes Her Dad's Seat as Merkel Isolates the US
