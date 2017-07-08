I’ve cleaned up Anambra for investment – Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ANAMBRA State governor, Chief Willie Obiano said yesterday that his administration had cleaned up Anambra State from the vices confronting it in the past, assuring that the state had been properly prepared for investment.

Obiano, who spoke during the commissioning of a privately-owned multi –million naira Stanel Oil Multipurpose Services facility in Awka, expressed delight that the investor, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu had joined the growing number of Anambra people that had heeded his call to come back home and put the state on the map of rapidly developing states in Nigeria.

According to him, the new facility situated along the Enugu –Onitsha expressway in Awka, was a clear demonstration of the people’s drive for excellence and the capacity of the state government to change the environment for the better.

Obiano said: “Everyone is convinced that we have what it takes to change our story. But the only people that we have left to convince are ourselves. We need to convince ourselves that the enterprising excellence we have demonstrated in other places can sink roots in our own home.

“Indeed, it is important to prove that the soil of Anambra State is receptive to progress, to prosperity and to human advancement. I must also thank all our brothers and sisters who have taken advantage of the conducive environment we have created in the past three years to invest in our beloved state.

“For those who are yet to consider the attractive benefits of investing at home, we are waiting for you. We are ready to help you. Anambra is ready for you!

“It is common knowledge that Anambra is the safest state in Nigeria today. It is also widely known in the investment community that the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) makes the process of investing in the state seem as easy as a walk in the park and I urge you to heed the call to invest at home because Anambra needs you now! Don’t wait a moment longer!”

Obiano explained that apart from creating over 500 direct and indirect jobs, Stanel Oil operates a 24-hour filling station which, he noted, marks it out as an endorsement of the great efforts his administration had made to secure the state, in addition to adding to the growing aesthetics of the capital city of Awka.

The post I’ve cleaned up Anambra for investment – Obiano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

