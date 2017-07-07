Edo State Receives N2.18bn Allocation For LGs – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Edo State Receives N2.18bn Allocation For LGs
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Edo State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared a revenue allocation of N2.18bn from the Federation Account for the 18 local government councils in the month of June 2017. The Head of Administration, Uhunmwonde Local …
JAAC declares N2.18bn allocation in Edo
Edo state governor donates N2 million naira to victims of herdsmen attack
Obaseki approves N2m for suspected herdsmen attack victims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!