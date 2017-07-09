Jamaican gold medallist tests positive

Jamaican Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jason Livermore has tested positive for a banned substance, the country’s anti-doping disciplinary panel says.

Livermore won relay gold and individual bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Livermore, 29, won 4x100m gold – with Usain Bolt, Kemar Bailey-Cole and Nickel Ashmeade – and individual 200m bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He returned the positive result – for an unnamed substance – in an out-of-competition test in December.

A full hearing is set for 11 September.

Following a preliminary hearing on Friday, Kent Gammon, chairman of the independent three-member panel, said Livermore had violated the rules of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (Jadco).

Jadco is a separate body to the anti-doping disciplinary panel, but will be represented at September’s hearing.

Livermore is not part of the Jamaica squad for next month’s World Athletics Championships in London.

