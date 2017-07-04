#JAMB 2017: See How To Calculate Your Post Utme Scores

This information is very essential for all those who sat for this year 2017 JAMB exam.

OFFICIAL JAMB GRADING SYSTEM FOR 2017/2018

ADMISSION…. FROM OUR SOURCE

JAMB SCORE GRADE POINTS

180 – 185 ——–20 points

186 – 190——–21points

191 -195———22points

196 – 200——–23points

201 – 205——–24points

206 – 210——–25 points

211 – 215——–26 points

216 -220———27 points

221 -225——–28 points

226 -230———-29 points

231 -235———-30 points

236 – 240——–31 points

241 – 245———32 points

246 -250———-33 points

251 -300—- (34- 43points)

300 -400——-(44 – 60 points)

WAEC / NECO O’LEVEL GRADE POINTS

1. Single sitting— 10 points

2. Combined Results–2 points

A1—————–6 points

B2 and B3———4 points

C4 – C6———–3 points

For example

Yakubu Kehinde Obinna scored 242 in UTME = 32 points

He applies for Electrical Engineering

He presents only one WAEC result=10 points

He has 1A, 2B and 2C in the necessary subjects. 1 A: 1 x 6 =

6points

2 B: 2 x 4 = 8points

2 C: 2 x 3 = 6points

His total points = 32+10+6+8+6 =62 points

He will now await the school to release the cut off point for

his course.

Jamb cut off Mark​

The cut off mark for JAMB varies from course of study to course of study. Below you will find all the essential JAMB news about cut off marks for gaining admission in 2017.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released JAMB 2017/2018 cut off marks for all Nigerian universities.

According to Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, the general cut-off mark is between 150-200, depending on the university.

Moreover, he added that some colleges could lessen JAMB cut off marks to 150, while the others can increase them to 200 and higher.

​.Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Auchi Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Benson Idahosa University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Bauchi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Bells University of Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Bowen University JAMB cut off mark – 170​

​.Benue State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Bayero University Kano JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Covenant University cut off mark for JAMB – 180​

​.Cross River University (CRUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Dental School Enugu JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Ebonyi State University (EBSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal Polytechnic Nekede JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 170​

​.Federal Polytechnic (Bida) JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Poly Ede JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Polytechnic Idah JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Polytechnic Ilaro JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Polytechnic Offa JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal Polytechnic Oko JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Federal University of Agric Makurdi JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Dutse JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Dutsin-Ma JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Kashere JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Lafia JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Lokoja JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Ndufu-Alike JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Otuoke JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Oye-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University of Petroleum Resources JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University of Technology Akure JAMB cut off mark – 200​

​.Federal University of Technology Owerri JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Federal University Wukari JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Gombe State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Imo State Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Imo State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Institute of Management and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Kaduna Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Kaduna State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Kogi state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Kogi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Kebbi State University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Kano University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Kwara State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Lagos Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Lagos State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 200​

​.Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Nasarawa State University, Keffi JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Obafemi Awolowo University JAMB cut off mark – 200​

​.Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Osun State University (UNIOSUN) JAMB cut off mark – 180 (Economics, Accounting, Law, andPolitical Science– 200)​

​.Polytechnic Ibadan JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Umaru Musa Yaradua University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.The University of Abuja JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.Uniben cut off mark for JAMB JAMB cut off mark – 200​

​.The University of Calabar JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.The University of Ibadan cut off mark for JAMB – 200​

​.Unilag JAMB cut off mark for allcourses– 200​

​.Unilorin cut off mark for JAMB – 180 (Please take into consideration that the cut off mark may differ depending on the university course)​

​.University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.University of Uyo (UNIUYO) JAMB cut off mark – 180​

​.UNN cut off mark for JAMB – 180​

​.Yabatech JAMB cut off mark JAMB cut off mark – 150​

​.Yobe State University JAMB cut off mark – 180​

