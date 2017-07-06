Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB 2017/18 Direct Entry & Foreign Candidates Form Is On Sale

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The Joint Admission And Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has announced the sales of the 2017/2018 Direct Entry And Foreign Candidates Registration Form. The Board wishes to inform all interested applicants that the 2017/18 Direct Entry & Foreign Candidates Form will be on sale from Monday, 10th July, 2017. GENERAL ENTRY REQUIREMENTS 1.0 The general entry requirements for admission …

