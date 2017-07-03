JAMB begins sale of Direct Entry, foreign candidates’ forms July 10

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, will begin the sale of the 2017 Direct Entry forms and registration of foreign candidates on July 10. JAMB’s Head of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, made the disclosure on Monday. Benjamin noted that candidates for the Direct Entry were expected to have Advanced Level, Diploma or its equivalent, while […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

