Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB: Sales of Direct Entry, foreign candidates’ forms begin July 10

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will begin the sale of the 2017 Direct Entry forms and registration of foreign candidates on July 10. JAMB’s Head of Public Relations Fabian Benjamin made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bwari, FCT, on Monday. Benjamin said the process of registration for the Direct Entry was spelt out in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.