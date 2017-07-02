JAMB speaks on July 1 supplementary UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has described its supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held across 170 centres nationwide as satisfactory. The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the remark in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. The board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq […]

JAMB speaks on July 1 supplementary UTME

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

