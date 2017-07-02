Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB speaks on July 1 supplementary UTME

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has described its supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held across 170 centres nationwide as satisfactory. The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the remark in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. The board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

