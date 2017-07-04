JAMB: Steps for direct entry registration, required documents, others – Daily Post Nigeria
JAMB: Steps for direct entry registration, required documents, others
DAILY POST brings you the steps for direct entry registration and documents needed for the application. Pin vending procedures and list of authorized banks for sales of forms are provided here. i. Each candidate must have personal e-mail address and …
