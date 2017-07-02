JAMB will not reschedule exam for latecomers, says Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Saturday that there would be no rescheduling of examination for candidates who reported late for the mop-up examination. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said this while reacting to complaints by candidates sitting for the mop-up examination at the board’s Computer-Based Centre (CBT) in Bwari, FCT. Oloyede, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

