Japan Ends 8% Consumption Tax On Bitcoin Today – CryptoCoinsNews

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Business


Nigeria Today

Japan Ends 8% Consumption Tax On Bitcoin Today
CryptoCoinsNews
Bitcoin users in Japan no longer have to pay the 8% consumption tax on bitcoin transactions as of today, July 1. Under the “Cabinet Order for Partial Revision of the Order for Enforcement of the Consumption Tax Act,” digital currencies are exempt from …
Revised Tax in Effect From Today In Japan, Giving Residents 'Access to Global Markets'

