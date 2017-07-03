Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japan Government to use the Blockchain to secure information

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Japan Government is looking to use the bitcoin blockchain in order to increase the security of people information and cut administrative costs. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in fact, revealed it will test a blockchain-based platform to improve how individuals and businesses interact online with government. The Japanese plan is expected to be … Continue reading Japan Government to use the Blockchain to secure information

The post Japan Government to use the Blockchain to secure information appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.