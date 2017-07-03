Japan Government to use the Blockchain to secure information

Japan Government is looking to use the bitcoin blockchain in order to increase the security of people information and cut administrative costs. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in fact, revealed it will test a blockchain-based platform to improve how individuals and businesses interact online with government. The Japanese plan is expected to be … Continue reading Japan Government to use the Blockchain to secure information

The post Japan Government to use the Blockchain to secure information appeared first on NEWSBTC.

