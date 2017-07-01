Japanese Government Officially Ends Bitcoin Consumption Tax

Today is a big day for Bitcoin in Japan. From now onward, there is no longer a consumption tax of 8% on Bitcoin transactions. It will be interesting to see what effect this revised law will have on cryptocurrency adoption in the country. So far, Japan has been rather crazy about Bitcoin and other currencies. … Continue reading Japanese Government Officially Ends Bitcoin Consumption Tax

