Japanese Government Officially Ends Bitcoin Consumption Tax

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Today is a big day for Bitcoin in Japan. From now onward, there is no longer a consumption tax of 8% on Bitcoin transactions. It will be interesting to see what effect this revised law will have on cryptocurrency adoption in the country. So far, Japan has been rather crazy about Bitcoin and other currencies. … Continue reading Japanese Government Officially Ends Bitcoin Consumption Tax

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

