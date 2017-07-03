Jay Z did not steal a song from me – Modenine reveals – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Jay Z did not steal a song from me – Modenine reveals
NAIJ.COM
On Friday, June 30, legendary American rapper Jay Z released his 14th studio album titled 4:44 to critical acclaim. Many all over the world took to their social media pages to express their delight at the album. Not to be left out, Nigerians also …
“I never said JAY-Z stole my song” – Modenine
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!