Jay-Z : Rapper mentions Fela, Benin, Lagos on extended version of “4:44” album – Pulse Nigeria
|
NewsOK.com
|
Jay-Z : Rapper mentions Fela, Benin, Lagos on extended version of "4:44" album
Pulse Nigeria
Less than a week after he released his 13th studio album "4:44," JAY-Z released three bonus tracks to the platinum-selling album. One of the tracks, 'We Family' which featured Hov and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy, he references Benin, Lagos, Fela and …
Jay-Z gets personal and deep on new album '4:44'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!