JAY-Z Says – ‘I Got Bloodlines From Benin, That Explains The Witchcraft’

JAY-Z via his collabo with Blue Ivy, his daughter, revealed he has bloodlines from Benin and the explains the “Voodoo”. Voodoo is a black religious cult practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US, combining elements of Roman Catholic ritual with traditional African magical and religious rites, and characterized by sorcery and spirit possession, Vivian Gist found out …

