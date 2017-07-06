Pages Navigation Menu

Jay Z’s 4.44 album hits platinum in less than one week

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment

Jay Z’s new body of work, 4.44, has been certified platinum less than one week after it was released. The rapper was able to achieve the 1 million sales requisite for platinum, by getting subscribers to stream the 10 tracks on the album at least 1.5 billion times, since the album was released exclusively to […]

