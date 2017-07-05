Pages Navigation Menu

JAY Z’s 4:44 Album Goes Platinum In 5 Days

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

American rap legend, JAY Z has once again proved himself able as he has once again hit Platinum on his recently released album, 4:44. JAY Z who recently welcomed his twins looks to be having a roll despite the media backlash he got regarding the revelations he made on the album. JAY Z went hard…

