JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album goes Platinum less than a week after release

JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 released on June 30th exclusively to Tidal subscribers and Sprint customers have gone platinum according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The announcement was made early Wednesday morning by the Association. This means the album has been sold at least 1 million times. In 2013, Magna Carta Holy Grail also went platinum after JAY-Z […]

