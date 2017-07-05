Jay Z’s New Album ‘4:44’ Gets Certified Platinum Less Than A Week After Release

JAY-Z’s new album “4.44” has been officially certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for 1 million albums sold and/or streamed in the United States less than a week after the album’s release.

RIAA tweeted the news with a picture of Jay and the company’s chairman and CEO Cary Sherman standing beside the platinum plaque for the album.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/le7YRVCfGQ — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

“Props to JAY, he’s done it again!” Sherman said in a statement. “Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career.” “4:44” is now Jay-Z’s 13th platinum solo studio album — the most of any hip-hop artist in history, according to RIAA.

In the critically acclaimed new album, which is currently accessible to existing Tidal and Sprint subscribers, Hov appears to shed new light on the rumours of infidelity that circulated his marriage to Beyoncé, last year – when she released her visual album, Lemonade.

The 10-track album, which features Frank Ocean and Damian Marley, also sees him address Kanye West’s turbulent temperament at the end of 2016.

With today’s announcement that “4:44” had achieved Platinum status, JAY-Z has earned 13 Platinum (or higher) solo studio Album Awards in the United States – more than any other hip hop artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Program.

He is also the only hip hop artist with more than 10 RIAA Platinum (or higher) studio albums.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is a trade organization that represents the recording industry in the United States.

Wikipedia records that its members consist of record labels and distributors, which the RIAA says “create, manufacture and/or distribute approximately 85% of all legally sold recorded music in the United States.

The post Jay Z’s New Album ‘4:44’ Gets Certified Platinum Less Than A Week After Release appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

