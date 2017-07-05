Pages Navigation Menu

JayZ’s “4:44” Album Is Certified Platinum By RIAA

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The “4:44” album released by American rapper and businessman Shawn Corey Carter also known as JayZ, has cause a lot of buzz worldwide. The rapper is about to achieve another huge milestone with his 13th body work as the album has been certified platinum by the RIAA, barely 6-days after it’s release. The criteria for …

