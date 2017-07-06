Jeff Horn brushes off Manny Pacquiao call to review loss – Oneindia
|
Oneindia
|
Jeff Horn brushes off Manny Pacquiao call to review loss
Oneindia
Brisbane, July 6: Newly-crowned world welterweight champion Jeff Horn today (July 6) brushed aside boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's call for a review of his controversial defeat and threw down the gauntlet for a rematch. Thousands joined a ticker-tape …
