Jeff Horn brushes off Manny Pacquiao call to review loss – Oneindia

Jeff Horn brushes off Manny Pacquiao call to review loss
Brisbane, July 6: Newly-crowned world welterweight champion Jeff Horn today (July 6) brushed aside boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's call for a review of his controversial defeat and threw down the gauntlet for a rematch. Thousands joined a ticker-tape …
