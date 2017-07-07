Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jega tells Nigerian government to adopt youths as real ‘change agents’

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Atahiru Jega, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to adopt youths as change agents as part of its transformation agenda. Jega made the call while fielding questions from newsmen at the sideline of a funeral service organized by civil society organisations in honour […]

Jega tells Nigerian government to adopt youths as real ‘change agents’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.