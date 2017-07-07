Jega tells Nigerian government to adopt youths as real ‘change agents’

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Atahiru Jega, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to adopt youths as change agents as part of its transformation agenda. Jega made the call while fielding questions from newsmen at the sideline of a funeral service organized by civil society organisations in honour […]

Jega tells Nigerian government to adopt youths as real ‘change agents’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

