Jens Lehmann To Rejoin Arsenal As A First-team Coach

Former Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann is in talks with the club about a role as a first team coach.

Current goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton will retain his position, while Lehmann will perform a more general role in the set up.

Lehmann had two spells at the club and was the goalkeeper for the Invincible season of 2003/04.

Jens Lehmann, 47, joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in July 2003 and made 200 first-team appearances for the Gunners.

He left the Gunners at the end of the 2007-08 season but returned for a three-month spell in March 2011 as injury cover for Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Fabianski and Vito Mannone – making one further appearance.

