Jermain Defoe pays emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery

Footballer Jermain Defoe, a very close friend of six years old Bradley Lowery has posted an emotional tribute to the young Sunderland fan following his passing on Friday.

Bradley was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma in 2013 and the Lowery family were informed their son’s condition was terminal in December 2016.

He took the role of a mascot for Sunderland on several occasions after the diagnosis and also for England in March’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, when he entered the field alongside his favourite player, Defoe.

Defoe struck up an incredible bond with Bradley, regularly visiting him and continuing to do so after moving from Sunderland to Bournemouth.

“Goodbye my friend going to miss you lots,” Defoe wrote on Twitter.

“I feel so blessed God brought you into my life, [I] had some amazing moments with you and for that I’m so grateful.

“I’ll never ever forget the way you looked at me when I met you for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes.

“Really finding it hard to find words to express what you mean to me. The way you say my name, your little smiles when the cameras come out like a little superstar and the love I felt when I was with you.

“Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

The post Jermain Defoe pays emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

