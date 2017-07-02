Pages Navigation Menu

Jigawa Council Polls: APC candidates declared ‘unopposed’ winners

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC)  on Sunday declared as winners, APC chairmanship candidates in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state that contested Saturday’s council polls. In a press statement signed by the Chairman of JISIEC, Alhaji Ahmed Sani, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, the commission said the APC candidates won the elections ‘unopposed’. It said that the election was conducted in line with the electoral laws, adding that all the candidates were declared winners by Returning Officers in their respective local government areas.

