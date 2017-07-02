Jigawa Council Polls: APC candidates declared ‘unopposed’ winners

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) on Sunday declared as winners, APC chairmanship candidates in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state that contested Saturday’s council polls. In a press statement signed by the Chairman of JISIEC, Alhaji Ahmed Sani, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, the commission said the APC candidates won the elections ‘unopposed’. It said that the election was conducted in line with the electoral laws, adding that all the candidates were declared winners by Returning Officers in their respective local government areas.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

