Jigawa LG poll witness low turnout

Jigawa ‎state Independent electoral commission yesterday conducted local government election yesterday that witness a low turnout of voters. Report indicated that the low turn out was as a result of order given by former governor of the state Alhaji Sule Lamido yesterday while presenting flag to candidates of People’s Democractic Party (makarfi faction)‎ where he […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

