Jigawa LG poll: Your actions illegal – Lamido slams Governor Abubakar

Former Jigawa State Gorvernor, Sule Lamido, has condemned incumbent Governor Mohammad Badaru Abubakar for disregarding court order on the just-concluded local government election. Lamido, who lamented the “total disregard for the rule of law and rubbishing the authority of court”, wondered how a democratically elected government would flagrantly defy a clear position of the judiciary. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.