Jigawa LG polls: APC in landslide victory

All Progressive Congress ,APC, has won all sits in the local government election conducted on Sat 1st july 2017. This was stated by the Chairman Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission ,JISIEC, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Ahmad while announcing the outcome of the election. He explained that, all the 27 local government chairmen sits were won by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

