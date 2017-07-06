Jigawa State Declares Tomorrow Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari’s Quick Recovery

The Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, July 7, as a public holiday to offer special prayer for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Public Relation Officer, Office of the state’s Head of Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Dutse.

He said that the State Executive Council took the decision at its sitting on July 5.

He said “During this day, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will pray to Almighty Allah to grant our president quick recovery.

“It is also expected that they will also pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannatul Firdausi to late Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.

