Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jigawa state targets to immunise 66,241 children against Polio

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Miga Local Government Council of Jigawa says it is targeting no fewer than 66,241 children immunisation against polio in the July round of polio immunisation campaign in the area. The Information Officer of the council, Malam Abdullahi Yakubu, made this knwon to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday. Yakubu said …

The post Jigawa state targets to immunise 66,241 children against Polio appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.