Jigawa state targets to immunise 66,241 children against Polio

The Miga Local Government Council of Jigawa says it is targeting no fewer than 66,241 children immunisation against polio in the July round of polio immunisation campaign in the area. The Information Officer of the council, Malam Abdullahi Yakubu, made this knwon to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday. Yakubu said …

