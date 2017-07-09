Pages Navigation Menu

Jimada: Women Journalists Are a Special Breed in the Industry – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

Jimada: Women Journalists Are a Special Breed in the Industry
THISDAY Newspapers
A senior public servant and grandmother, Mrs. Maimuna Jimada is the head of public affairs at the National Broadcasting Commission. Jimada has been married for 33 years and has spent close to three decades in the broadcasting industry. The 1989 English …

