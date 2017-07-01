JJC Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Pregnancy Rumor: “I Was Tapping Into A Prophesy”

JJC has finally reacted to the insinuation that his wife is pregnant with a set of twins. In a chat with Saturday Beats, he said: “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. If …

The post JJC Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Pregnancy Rumor: “I Was Tapping Into A Prophesy” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

