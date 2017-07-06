Pages Navigation Menu

Fitness Coach Breaks World Record For Largest Ever HIIT Session – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Fitness Coach Breaks World Record For Largest Ever HIIT Session
Fitness coach, Joe Wicks, known to his millions of online followers as 'The Body Coach', set a new Guinness World Record on Wednesday for the largest ever High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. Thousands of people joined the session that was …
