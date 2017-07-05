Pages Navigation Menu

John Legend’s wife reacts to viral photos of baby that looks like her husband

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

Chrissy Teigen reacts to viral photos of an adorable baby that looks like her husband John Legend. Chrissy Teigen knows exactly why so many babies look like John Legend, and she’s over it. The supermodel and her husband are constantly sent pictures from fans of babies who look like the R&B crooner, ever since a photo …

